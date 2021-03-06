Grapeland advances to state semifinal after win over LaPoynor

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KTRE) - The No. 3 Grapeland Sandies are into the 2A state semifinals after a 75-57 win over No. 4 LaPoynor on Friday night in the Region III Championship.
The Flyers gave the Sandies all they could handle early and led 12-10 after the first quarter. Grapeland woke up though in the second quarter and outscored LaPoynor 32-11 to take a 42-23 lead into the break. 21 of the 32 points were off of three pointers. Senior BJ Lamb had 16 in the quarter with 12 of those from behind the Arc.
“LaPoynor was the only loss we had this year,” Grapeland Head Coach Blake Doughty said. “These guys are so talented. I tell you what, they are so young. They will be back. This is a very impressive group from LaPoynor.”
The Sandies will now face Schulenburg out of Region IV in the state semifinals next week. This is the first trip to the semis since 2017, despite making it to the regional final every year since then.
“I am proud of these guys,” Doughty said. “These guys were nervous and they don’t get nervous. For these seniors, every year since their 8th grade year a Grapeland Sandie team has made it to the regional finals and not made it over the hump. These guys wanted to leave their stamp and their legacy and I know it is a huge relief for them.”
