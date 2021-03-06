Grapeland advances to state semifinal after win over LaPoynor

The Flyers gave the Sandies all they could handle early and led 12-10 after the first quarter. Grapeland woke up though in the second quarter and outscored LaPoynor 32-11 to take a 42-23 lead into the break. 21 of the 32 points were off of three pointers. Senior BJ Lamb had 16 in the quarter with 12 of those from behind the Arc.