Volunteers work to clean up debris on new Impact Lufkin property after winter storm

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It has been about three weeks since the winter storm came through Angelina County, leaving damage and lots of debris.
Fallen limbs to piles of debris are visible as far as the eye can see.
Impact Lufkin’s vice president Patricia McKenzie said they needed extra hands to make the future affordable home property look presentable.
“It is similar to what happened to people in the other neighborhoods. The limbs are down, and trees are down,” McKenzie said.
“Today, we have members from the community that are currently on probation in Angelina County. As a stipulation of their probation, they are required to complete so many hours of restitution or community service hours,’ said Melvin Hicks, the Angelina County adults provision drug court officer.
Hicks said his volunteers brought chainsaws, leaf blowers, and tractors to help clean up.
“It is important for them to actually give back to the community as they reestablish themselves as productive citizens of the community,” Hicks added. “This project not only helps to clean up the area; it also motivates them to clean up the county that they live in.”
According to McKenzie, the removal of one branch gets them one step closer to a cleaner property.
“They are clearing it so that when it is time for the event, it will be ready and all we will have to do is mow the area. So, we are quite fortunate that they have their tools with them,” McKenzie explained.
Mckenzie said their overall goal is to make sure the property to clean and safe.
Impact Lufkin has big plans for the affordable housing property. Officials say there will be a community recreation center and a place where health services can come out and make their presentations as well.
