First Alert: Warming up and turning windy this week

It will be a warm and windy week in East Texas all week long as warm, southerly winds become gusty at times. This will lead to daytime highs climbing into the upper 70′s by Wednesday before going into the lower 80′s by the end of the week and the start to the weekend. At the same time, the southerly winds and increasing clouds will lead to warmer overnight lows, too, with wake-up temperatures climbing into the 60′s toward the back half of this week.