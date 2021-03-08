First Alert: Warming up and turning windy this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another gorgeous, sun-filled day across East Texas.
Overnight will be partly cloudy and on the cool side with lows dropping into the lower 50′s.
Tuesday will feature increasing clouds to go along with warmer temperatures and southerly breezes with highs in the middle 70′s.
It will be a warm and windy week in East Texas all week long as warm, southerly winds become gusty at times. This will lead to daytime highs climbing into the upper 70′s by Wednesday before going into the lower 80′s by the end of the week and the start to the weekend. At the same time, the southerly winds and increasing clouds will lead to warmer overnight lows, too, with wake-up temperatures climbing into the 60′s toward the back half of this week.
We may have enough low-level moisture in place by the end of the week to introduce a few, isolated showers, although, most areas will remain dry.
Our next storm system looks to bring us our next best rain and storm chance by this Sunday. Due to the slow-moving nature of this western storm system, our rain and storm chances could be delayed further, depending on its position and movement going forward.
