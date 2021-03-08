Funeral procession for Quitman boy goes over bridges surrounded by boats

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dozens of boaters gathered Monday on Lake Fork to pay their respects to a Wood County child who died last week after being accidentally run over.
Coy Gilbreath, 7, was a second grader at Quitman Elementary School. His family said his great love was fishing, so boats gathered to pay their respects as he was brought over the Hwy 154 bridge, and the FM 515 bridge.
Coy’s funeral was held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Quitman Youth Foundation Baseball Fields.
