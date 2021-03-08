Neighborhood Market location in Nacogdoches offering vaccines Tuesday for qualifying people

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management has compiled a list of places residents can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in the area.
The locations include Walmart, CVS, Sam’s Club, or the vaccination hub for the county.
The OEM says that Walmart Neighborhood Market on University Dr has COVID vaccine appointments available as early as Tuesday, March 9 for 1A, 1B, educators and childcare staff. Schedule an appointment with Walmart at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or Sam’s Club at samsclub.com/covid.
You can Inform your doctor you want the vaccine, and though most do not have waiting lists, some may schedule appointments in shot clinics as they become available in the future.
You can sign up with a vaccination hub or just learn how it works by clicking here. Angelina County & Cities Health District in Lufkin is a hub, and you can call 936-630-8500 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule.
To schedule an appointment with CVS Pharmacy in Lufkin, click here: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
You can also use the Texas COVID-19 vaccine provider map to sign up with a community provider where vaccines are available. Click here to see the map.
The OEM asks you to remember COVID-19 vaccines are limited based on manufacturing capacity. It will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated. Be patient, and keep trying.
