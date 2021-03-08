Kennard man accused in intoxicated driving death

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early Sunday morning crash left one vehicle passenger dead.
According to an investigation by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the one-vehicle crash occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday on FM 357, two-and-a-half miles north of Apple Springs in Trinity County. The report states that a 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound at an unsafe speed when the driver drove off the roadway on the right, then crossed back over the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire.
The driver is identified as Blake Partain, 29, of Kennard. A passenger in the pickup is identified as Chelsea McBride, 29, also of Kennard. McBride was pronounced dead at the scene by a Trinity County Justice of the Peace.
During the investigation Blake Partain was determined to be intoxicated and taken into custody for intoxication manslaughter.
The crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.