Man seriously injured when ejected from vehicle during crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has serious injuries after his vehicle crashed Monday afternoon.
According to DPS, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 96, near CR 219, in Jasper County.
The initial DPS crash investigation shows that a 2005 Chevrolet vehicle was traveling southbound on Hwy 96. According to witnesses, the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed when he lost control. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. After striking the culvert, the vehicle went airborne and the driver was ejected, DPS reported.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Vidal Espinosa Jr., 41, of Port Arthur. Espinosa was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth with serious injuries. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
There were no passengers in the vehicle.
All information is preliminary as troopers continue to investigate this crash.
