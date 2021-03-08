Patrick Mahomes’ daughter receives Letter of Intent to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brittany Matthews posted a photo of a Letter of Intent from Texas Tech University for Sterling Skye Mahomes.
The Letter of Intent states Sterling Skye Mahomes will be recommended by the Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech University to receive a soccer scholarship.
In the post, Brittany Matthews tagged Patrick Mahomes and said, “She’s Ready”.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcomed their new baby into the world on Saturday, Feb. 20. Sterling Skye Mahomes was born 6lbs 11oz.
Texas Tech often sends Letters of Intent to children, including the children of faculty. The Letters of Intent are intended to be a cute gesture.
