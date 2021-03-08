People see, hear, feel fireball speeding over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a meteor!
People called from all over the state Sunday, reporting a loud boom and a body-rattling vibration. What they were hearing and feeling was a meteor hitting the atmosphere.
It was captured on WCAX’s camera at the Burlington International Airport - a bright fireball flying over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m.
NASA Meteor Watch says it was moving at 47,000 mph. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill near Newport, before burning up.
