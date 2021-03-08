Texas Tech shuts out Sam Houston State 8-0

HOUSTON, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball is finding their groove in Houston as they shut out Sam Houston State in day two of the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic 8-0.
The Red Raiders got on the board first with a sac-fly in the top of the third inning by Jace Jung, but really got going in the top of the seventh inning, which included a grand slam by Cal Conley.
Tech added one more run in the eighth with a Dru Baker double. The win brings the Red Raiders to a seven-game win streak since their three losses in the College Baseball Showdown.
Texas Tech will close out the classic in Minute Maid Park Sunday morning against Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 11 a.m. The game will once again be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, but can also be found on Astros.com.
