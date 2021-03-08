Three East Texas basketball teams left entering the final week of the 2020-21 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three East Texas High School basketball teams are left in the UIL playoffs which will be ending on Saturday, March 13.
On the girls’ side, No. 6 Martin’s Mill will play No. 4 Lipan in the 2A State Championship Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Tickets must be repurchased. Info can be found here.
On the boys’ side there are two teams left in the state semifinals. in 2A the No. 3 Grapeland Sandies will play No. 20 Schulenburg at the Campbell Center in Houston Tuesday night at 7 p.m. At the same time in Corsicana, No. 10 Tatum will play No. 2 Brock in the 3A classification.
If Grapeland wins they will play in the 2A state title game at 10 a.m. on Saturday while Tatum would play in the 3A state title game on Friday at 2 p.m. if they win. Both of those games are at the Alamodome.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.