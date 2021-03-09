8 East Texas counties participating in second week of Save Our Seniors initiative

The state has allocated over 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound. TDEM and TMD will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors — these decisions will be driven by local officials as they identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program.