No. 7 Texas uses 3-run seventh inning to defeat No. 12 LSU 8-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a weather delay pushed back the conclusion of the first game between No. 7 Texas and No. 12 LSU to Saturday, Mar. 6. The Longhorns took advantage of the lay-off and scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to to take the first game 8-5.
Senior Aliyah Andrews got the bottom of the first started with a lead-off triple and later scored on a Taylor Pleasants single up the middle to make it 1-0.
The Longhorns (10-0) would later tie the game at 1 in the top of the third inning off of a Shannon Rhodes solo home run. Texas would add three more runs in the inning after Colleen Sullivan bases clearing double to make it 4-1.
Texas would add one more run in the top of the sixth with a solo home run from Alyssa Washington to make it 5-1.
The Tigers (11-6) would get the bats going in the bottom of the sixth inning all coming with two outs. Taylor Tidwell would belt a two-run home run to make it 5-3 and then Ali Newland would hit another home run to make it 5-4.
Andrews would reach first on an error and would later come around to score on an Amanda Doyle single to make it 5-5.
Before the weather delay on Friday night, the Longhorns had runners on first and second with no outs. When play resumed Taylor Ellsworth would single to left center scoring two to make it 7-5 and Janae Jefferson would single to shortstop scoring Ellsworth and Texas would take an 8-5 lead.
The Tigers and Longhorns will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 6. with the first game scheduled for 3 p.m. and the second game at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.