Red Raiders set to play Texas in Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals

The first day of the tournament will feature No. 8 TCU playing No. 9 Kansas State before No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 10 Iowa State play. Top-seeded Baylor will play the TCU-KSU winner on Thursday and No. 2 Kansas takes on the OU-ISU winner. West Virginia is the fourth seed and will take on No. 5 Oklahoma State on Thursday before No. 3 UT and No. 6 TTU close out the second day of the tournament. The TTU-UT winner would play at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals. The championship is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday.