Sabine County Jail back in compliance with state standards

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine County Jail is no longer on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) list of non-compliant jails.
A January 19 inspection report from the TCJS had three citations one regarding observation of inmates in a holding cell, a second regarding classification training, and another training citation related to the jail’s mental disabilities/suicide prevention plan.
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
