Sabine County Jail back in compliance with state standards
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | March 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 3:22 PM

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine County Jail is no longer on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) list of non-compliant jails.

A January 19 inspection report from the TCJS had three citations one regarding observation of inmates in a holding cell, a second regarding classification training, and another training citation related to the jail’s mental disabilities/suicide prevention plan.

The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

