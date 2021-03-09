State Rep. White files bill to upgrade 911 service

“We’re fortunate we’re already there, but we know there will be increased costs for maintenance,” Hunt said. “There’s going to be new technologies in the future that will require more investment in our region. We’re also interested in the entire state of Texas getting to the point we are. This 911 system is very much connected throughout the state. It’s not a system where we can have a better system than someone else has. We’re just fortunate enough to be one of the earlier ones to make the upgrade, but it is really critical that the entire state complete that upgrade.”