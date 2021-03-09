Texarkana Texas Police Dept. warns drivers waivers on vehicle registration, driver’s license renewals & inspection stickers coming to an end

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning drivers that starting soon, they’ll be writing tickets again for expired inspection stickers.
Governor Greg Abbott initially granted temporary waivers on vehicle registration, inspection stickers, and driver’s license renewals when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, but those waivers are expiring in April.
Anyone who needs to take care of these tasks should do so now. In most cases, these tasks can be performed online, however, some circumstances may require drivers to appear in-person. Police encourage people not to wait to the last minute only to find out they have to appear in-person to complete one of these tasks and wind up missing the deadline.
The police department says its officers have not written any tickets for expired vehicle registrations or driver’s licenses in more than a year, but these laws will be enforced again starting April 14.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.