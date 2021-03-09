3 East Texas districts announce football coaching hires

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - School boards were busy Monday with three East Texas school districts making football coaching hires.
Whitehouse ISD made an announcement last Friday that they would be hiring Barbers Hill Offensive Coordinator Kyle Westerberg as their new head football coach. Westerberg is replacing Marcus Gold who left to be the new head football coach at Wylie East.
Westerberg coached under his father at Barbers Hill and at Allen High School where he was on staff for one of his father’s four state titles.
“I am just going to bring everything that I know that he’s taught me,” Westerberg said. “I am going to get that same type of blueprint and bring it here. It was successful in Allen. We did the same thing in Barber’s Hill and turned that place around. "
Crockett ISD also made a hire to replace Jimmy Thompson who stepped down in the offseason as the head football coach and athletic director. The Bulldogs will be led by Alton Dixon. Dixon was a standout at Lufkin High School under head coach John Outlaw before heading to Texas A&M. He got into coaching as an assistant for Lufkin under Todd Quick before going to Dallas ISD and then Wylie East where he was the defensive coordinator.
“I cannot wait to get back here in the Pineywoods,” Dixon said in a phone call. “We are going to get this program going. I cannot wait to get you guys out here to see what we have working.”
Shelbyville ISD also found a new head coach after David Benbow stepped down this offseason. Shelbyville hired Jared Wallace as their new head football coach and athletic director. Wallace joins the Dragons after four years as the head coach at West Sabine. He led the Tigers to three-straight playoff appearances.
