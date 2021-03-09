Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live. A warmer start to today than yesterday, with morning temperatures in the 50s this morning. This afternoon we rise into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. This evening we’ll cool into the mid 60s and drop into the 50s overnight. Tomorrow looks to be cloudy with highs in the upper 70s, some could see the 80s. Temperatures stay warm for several days until we cool down over the weekend. Sprinkles will be possible today-tomorrow, with heavier showers possible later this week. Over the weekend there is the possibility for a thundershowers/thunderstorms which is something we’re watching closely. By next Monday, temperatures are back near normal with highs in the mid 60s and we could see a return of the sun in the afternoon.