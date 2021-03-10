Cole Hefner authors HB 2713 which would protect historical monuments

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dist. 5 Rep. Cole Hefner joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss a bill he’s authored in Austin.
Hefner said he filed the bill so that monuments, whether they represent a good or bad part of history, will be protected. It also applies to named bridges, plaques and other monuments.
He explains how the bill would work if passed in the interview video above.
You can read the full text of the House Bill 2713 by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.