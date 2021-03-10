Crews continue water repairs in San Augustine after winter storm

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Almost a month after the winter storm first hit, the City of San Augustine is still recovering from water issues.
City Manager John Camp said the west side of town is the main focus now, with some residents there experiencing intermittent periods of not having water.
“The west side of town feeds off of east side, and there’s no direct connection to the water plant,” Camp said. “So the entire west side and all the rural connections, which is a substantial load comes off a six-inch main over here on Bolivar Street.”
Camp said those water pipes do not extend from the plant to a water tower off U.S. Highway 96, from when those pipes were put in more than 50 years ago. He said a key elevated storage tank on U.S. 96 has not been filled since the storm, and there is a limit to pressure on how much they can pump.
“As we reach higher pressures, we’re experiencing pipe failures,” Camp said. “We had a major, catastrophic failure Saturday at the pump plant when we hit 33 pounds per square inch (PSI). We’re at 31.5 right now and we’re going all the way up to 43 PSI, so I expect more failures.”
But Camp said there is good news.
“It is much more controllable, and we are building pressure in the tank,” he said.
Resident Monica Tanner said it has been a tough time for many.
“They gave out water,” Tanner said. “It was challenging for my mother because her water came back on and just went off the other day. She just got it back last night. She needs water, and we all need water to survive. But thank God we made it.”
Camp said his crews and contractors have worked hard to fully restore water service.
“We anticipate that if we pump all night, 24 hours a day, we should catch up over at the Highway 96 tank,” he said. “The town should return to the normal usage pressure and we can lift the boil notice a few days after that. So probably about a week’s time from now.”
Camp said the City submitted a grant application last October to the General Land Office of Texas to connect pipes that would allow water to fill up tanks quicker. He says they are hoping that application is approved soon.
“There we could put out 2 million gallons of water a day,” Camp said. “We could have filled this thing up several times. We could have been on top of these pipe issues before now.”
A boil notice is in effect and city officials are asking residents to continue to conserve water. Camp says updates are available on the water situation in town on the City’s Website and Facebook page.
