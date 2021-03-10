One year since first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been one year since the first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in East Texas was announced.
The first case was announced on March 10, 2020 in Gregg County. The patient had traveled within the continental United States and was isolated soon after arriving at a Longview emergency room with symptoms.
KLTV’s Blake Holland joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now Wednesday to take a look back at the ways life has changed in our year of living in a global pandemic, from the first fatality in our area, a 91-year-old man, to vaccines getting into the arms of thousands of East Texans.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.