First Alert: Warm and windy conditions continue into the mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will remain warm and windy under mostly cloudy skies over the next few days.
These southerly winds will be on the order of 15 to 20 mph during the day, with some occasional wind gusts possibly topping out over 30 mph.
The warm, southerly winds will lead to daytime highs climbing into the upper 70′s by Wednesday before going into the lower 80′s by the end of the week and the start to the weekend. At the same time, the southerly winds and increasing clouds will lead to warmer overnight lows, too, with wake-up temperatures climbing into the 60′s toward the back half of this week.
We may have enough low-level moisture in place by the end of the week to introduce a few, isolated showers, although, most areas will remain dry.
Our next storm system looks to bring us a better shot at widespread showers and thunderstorms by this Sunday. With the available warmth and moisture buildup ahead of this system, some of the rainfall may be locally heavy on Sunday afternoon. Furthermore, a few thunderstorms could be on the strong-to-severe side.
