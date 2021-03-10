Hughes’ bill enhancing baby drop-off safety advances to HHS committee

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A bill intended to increase safety precautions when mothers give up their newborns has advanced in the legislative process.
State senator Bryan Hughes filed SB 443 in January, with the text of the bill allowing emergency care facilities or buildings housing first responders to install newborn safety devices.
The bill advanced Tuesday to the Health and Human Services committee.
Hughes said newborn safety devices can hold babies dropped off by mothers and notify responders once the mother has walked away. Hughes said the devices keep the newborns warm and safe and are only needed for a couple of minutes before a responder can get to the newborn.
“A dear lady in Lindale brought this idea to us,” Hughes said. “It’s what other states are doing.”
Hughes said the bill is following the example of legislation in Indiana.
“Many times women are embarrassed or scared so this allows them to put the baby in a safe place and the baby can be cared for in just a matter of a couple of minutes,” Hughes said.
Hughes said private funds would be raised to pay for the devices at no cost to taxpayers.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.
