LSU alum killed by stray bullet from neighboring apartment near Dallas

“My world was whole because of you,” Power’s boyfriend Dailey Thibeaux shared in a post on social media the following morning. “You made me smile when I was down and always knew just what to say. Not having you here now is devastating. I need you now more than ever. I’m lucky to have the privilege to call you my boyfriend and partner in life these last 4 years. You were taken from me and everyone who loves you too soon. It simply does not make sense. I will always love you babe.”