Lufkin NAACP investigating claims of racial discrimination at Lufkin ISD

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin chapter of the NAACP is asking questions about the district’s hiring practices and standardized testing results.
The organization also is asking about how money granted to Lufkin ISD to help minority students is being used.
The Lufkin chapter of the NAACP has requested years of school records to help get answers to those questions and more. Chapter president Sylvester McClain says they have filed an open records request for documents from the past 15 years.
“The children do not have role models. We must have specialist in reading, arithmetic, and other subjects that the black kids can relate to. We need more black and Hispanic teachers and specialists to help our children,” McClain said.
McClain said there has not been adequate funding or programs to help in the success of reading, writing and mathematics for black and Hispanic students.
“Since the desegregation order has been lifted, the tri-ethnic committee which was formed by the court has not done nearly enough or hardly anything it is supposed to do to help and advise the district in how to be successful in all these areas,” McClain said.
KTRE has reached out to Lufkin ISD for comment. The district is closed for spring break.
