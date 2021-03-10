Muleshoe ISD band director arrested, charged with enticing a minor

On Monday, March 8, 2021, the Muleshoe ISD Administration received information from law enforcement authorities that a Muleshoe ISD employee may have allegedly engaged in illegal conduct towards a MISD student. The District immediately placed that employee on administrative leave and ordered the employee to stay off school grounds and away from District students and activities until the District completes its own investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, law enforcement officials further informed the District that the employee had been charged with the offense of Enticing a Minor.