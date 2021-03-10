Rep. Cole Hefner authors HB 2727 relating to voluntary, informed consent to abortion

Rep. Cole Hefner shares details of HB 2727
By Stephanie Frazier | March 9, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 1:09 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dist. 5 Rep. Cole Hefner joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss a bill he’s authored in Austin.

House Bill 2727 addresses issues relating to voluntary and informed consent to an abortion. Hefner says he is a strong prolifer, has seven children, and believes that he government’s primary role should be to protect life. It would create a criminal penalty for anyone forcing a mother to have an abortion, Hefner said.

You can read the full text of that bill at this link.

