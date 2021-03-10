Though state mask mandate lifted, Nacogdoches leaders still encouraging their use

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Local governments can require masks in their facilities. In the city and county of Nacogdoches, rules have changed only slightly. Masks have become more of a suggestion than a requirement.
At Nacogdoches City Hall, the signage wording has changed from requiring masks, to masks being recommended at all city facilities.
“Our city staff will still be required to wear masks, if they can’t socially distance, so there will be no change, in regard to city staff,” explained city manager Mario Canizares. “But in regard to the public as we resign, things that will be optional.”
At the Nacogdoches County Courthouse, a sign instructs visitors to wear a face covering.
Judge Greg Sowell interprets it as a suggestion, knowing each office is formulating its own rules.
“Each elected official being the judges and the clerks they will make their own decisions as far as inside their offices and inside their courtrooms. "
County judges and local officials cannot jail or impose penalties on those who refuse to wear a mask in places that continue to request masks.
Jeremy Robinson is choosing to continue his practice of wearing a mask.
“I’ve been vaccinated and everything, but I still don’t feel like we’re ready for everybody to be out freely because throughout this whole process some people are still being careless.”
Representative Travis Clardy in his weekly social media chat advises, “don’t let somebody telling you what to do, keep you from doing the right thing. I didn’t wear a mask in the last several months because I was ordered by the government to do so. I did it because I believed it was the right thing to do. I’m still going to wear a mask when I’m around groups of people.”
Persuasion is becoming a popularly used alternative to a mask mandate.
