Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Overnight we only drop down into the mid 60s, and tomorrow afternoon highs will be in the 80s. Cloudy skies with low rain chances carry us into the weekend, then we’ll see rain chances increase the possibility for thundershowers and thunderstorms. We are watching the possibility for thunderstorms on Sunday closely. As of now, we have only raised Sunday to High on our Disruptive Weather Outlook. As we get closer to the weekend, a decision will be made on whether we will issue a First Alert Weather Day. Now is a good time to download our weather app if you don’t already have it, it is a great resource to stay up to date on forecast changes and weather alerts.