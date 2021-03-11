Better East Texas: Texas impacted by Biden’s border policies

Currently, we have thousands of unaccompanied minors in processing camps in Texas and other border states. The numbers are larger than they were under the Trump plan and facilities and processing systems are overwhelmed. Pile on top of that, some of the immigrants are COVID-positive. So, they are bringing the virus into areas that have been hard hit already. It is not a positive experience for anyone, and Texans are paying the price. Have we, as a country, not learned anything in recent decades that loads of people want to come to America for a lot of reasons? And when we lack a humane plan and don’t enforce current laws, we are in trouble. So, we will wait on the federal government to imagine the next policy to address this issue and that is not fair for anyone including Texans.