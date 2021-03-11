East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices down from last week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Feeder steers and heifer class averages from 400 pounds and down ended around 3 to 5 dollars lower compared to last week.
Meanwhile those classes over 400 pounds finished firm with last week’s figures, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Both slaughter cows and bulls finished from 3 to 4 dollars lower as the markets have witnessed both heavy slaughter cow and bulls numbers allowing the packers to fill their quotas.
The market report says that buyers continue to be aggressive but are also selective in their purchases as the spread in feeder calf quality continues to remain wide.
