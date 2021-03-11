East Texas athletic programs mourn loss of 2 coaches this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A recently retired coach who led teams at Lufkin and Longview, as well as a new coach to the Tyler area, died this week.
Christopher Douglas Lashley, 58, died on March 8. According to his obituary, Coach Lashley received his B.A. Degree from East Texas Baptist University. He started his coaching career in Waco Connolly, and served as Football Coach for Whitesboro, Sherman, Lufkin, and finally retired as football and softball coach at Longview High School. He had two football state championships rings during his career. Lashley also enjoyed teaching History and retired in 2020 after 35 years. The cause of Coach Lashley’s death was not given.
The obituary said that a celebration of Lashley’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, at Longview Football Stadium.
Also, Coach Tim Johnson from Tyler Legacy High School has died, according to head coach Joe Willis.
Tyler ISD says Coach Johnson joined the coaching staff at Tyler Legacy in 2020. He coached defense for the Red Raiders this season. According to his bio, Johnson played high school football at Jack Yates High School and went on to play outside linebacker at Texas Southern University. Johnson coached at the high school and college level for 22 years. He had three sons.
Johnson’s cause of death was not given.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.