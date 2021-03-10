First Alert: Warm, southerly winds will remain blustery as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The wind machine is not showing any signs of relaxing the next few days. These southerly winds will be on the order of 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, with some occasional wind gusts possibly topping out over 30 mph.
The warm, southerly winds will lead to daytime highs climbing into the lower 80′s for the rest of the week and the start to the weekend. At the same time, the southerly winds will lead to warmer overnight lows, too, with wake-up temperatures climbing into the 60′s toward the back half of this week.
We may have enough low-level moisture in place by Saturday to introduce a few, isolated showers, although, most areas will remain dry.
Our next storm system looks to bring us a better shot at widespread showers and thunderstorms by this Sunday as we have you down for a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the second half of your weekend. It does seem as if the better severe weather components will be just to our north; however, we cannot rule out some strong thunderstorms with an isolated severe threat this weekend as a Pacific cold front moves through East Texas.
We will see some drier air and lower humidity come in behind the Pacific cold front on Sunday evening. This will lead to some cooler air in the morning hours early next week. However, with our surface winds coming in out of the west-southwest, daytime highs will still climb into the middle-to-upper 70′s through the middle of next week.
After a dry Monday, some rain chances will be in play for the middle part of next week, all depending on the timing and placement of another weather maker moving across the southern plains.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.