Grapeland boys basketball looking for first state title since 1985

The Playoff run for Grapeland has been magical. After knocking off Frankston and Mart in the first two rounds the competition stepped up and so did the Sandies. In Round 3 they beat No.1 Martin’s Mill 81-75. In Round 4 they beat No.9 Gary 48-46. In the Regional Final they beat No.4 LaPoynor 77-57. In the state semifinal they beat No.20 Schulenburg 74-60. Coach Blake Doughty has been preaching success all year to his team. Doughty won two state titles as a player with Thorndale. This would be his first as a head coach.