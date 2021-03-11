‘Hangry’ Chick-fil-a customer door-checks suspect fleeing Jacksonville police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Chick-Fil-A employees typically get praised for their helpful attitude, but on Wednesday, it was a Chick-Fil-A drive-through customer who was most helpful ... in fact, he stopped an alleged crime.
On Wednesday, Jacksonville police officers attempted to stop a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and ran from officers, who pursued on foot.
The suspect ran through the Jacksonville Chick-Fil-A parking lot. Police say a customer, who was waiting patiently for his chicken sandwich, used his door to stop the suspect in his tracks.
Police humorously said on social media that the suspect was quickly apprehended after the “HANGRY” but helpful drive-through customer reminded the suspect why you should never run from the police.
