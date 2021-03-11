Houston County Electric Co-op warning customers of possible outages due to wind

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston County Electric Cooperative is alerting its members that scattered outages are anticipated over the next few days with forecasts for isolated wind gusts reaching 40mph – 60mph.
Many trees have been damaged and weakened following the snow and ice storms. Officials say Isolated wind gusts at the forecast speeds will result in damage to the system from falling timber.
They say to report all outages immediately by one of the following:
• outage hotline at 1-800-970-4232
• using your HCEC mobile app
If you have specific information on the location of damage, please use the “contact us” feature on the HCEC website located at the top right hand corner on the home page.
