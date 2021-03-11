2nd Chick-fil-A location coming to Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall is getting its first drive-through Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The city issued a building permit for the business on Monday.
The permit lists an address for 1400 E. End Blvd. The project lists a size of 5,138 square feet.
The city saw its first location on the ETBU campus in January 2020.
Chick-fil-A has made a notable expansion in East Texas lately, with locations opening or planned over the past year in Palestine, north Tyler, Jacksonville and Kilgore.
