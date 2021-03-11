Police investigating numerous burglaries occurring at Crockett home

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett police said they are investigating numerous burglaries at a home which have occurred over the last several months.
The home is located in the 500 block on Anson Jones in the city. Police said over that time, they have developed several suspects from information reported to them but are still working to validate that information with evidence recovered from each investigation.
Police said on three separate dates, the home was burglarized and in total the suspects have taken over $200,000 in cash and property.
Police said during the most recent investigation, surveillance footage from the home showed four suspects enter the property and make unlawful entry into the home through a window.
They are asking anyone that may recognize the suspects to please come forward with information. Anyone that would like to provide information can contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
