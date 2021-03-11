Southside Nacogdoches road closure could last for up to 3 weeks as improvements made

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Motorists traveling the south side of Nacogdoches will experience a road closure for up to two weeks; it’s part of the US 59/SL 224 flyover upgrade construction project, TxDOT says.
In a press release Thursday, TxDOT announced that Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 in Nacogdoches is scheduled for closure March 15 through March 29, but the closure could continue into the following week as contractors work to place a 16-inch water line. The closure is set for day and night hours. Detours and traffic control will be in place throughout the work area.
The closure is necessary since the current water line crossing and tie-in is located about 8-feet into the existing road bed of Old Lufkin Road. Detours will be in place directing local traffic to West Spradley or the south end of Old Lufkin Road. Motorists are urged to use the southern-most end of Old Lufkin Road to enter and exit because of ongoing construction and heavy traffic in the Spradley Street area during peak travel hours. Work will be completed within two weeks, weather permitting, they said.
“We understand the inconvenience to residents during this closure, but it is necessary to facilitate the construction of the new water line and move the construction project forward,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “This construction project is progressing well and there is a lot going on through the area. Safety is our top priority and we want everyone to stay alert.”
TxDOT reminds drivers that they should stay alert for detour signs and message boards alerting them to the closure. Reduce speed near the work zone and obey all traffic control. Remember, traffic fines double when workers are present.
