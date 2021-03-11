Southside Nacogdoches road closure could last for up to 3 weeks as improvements made

The closure is necessary since the current water line crossing and tie-in is located about 8-feet into the existing road bed of Old Lufkin Road. Detours will be in place directing local traffic to West Spradley or the south end of Old Lufkin Road. Motorists are urged to use the southern-most end of Old Lufkin Road to enter and exit because of ongoing construction and heavy traffic in the Spradley Street area during peak travel hours. Work will be completed within two weeks, weather permitting, they said.