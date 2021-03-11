Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are off to another mostly cloudy start this morning and a few spotty showers/sprinkles will be possible throughout the day today, however most of the area will likely remain dry. Southerly winds will be breezy again as well, with some gusts stronger than 25+ mph possible. Despite our lack of sunshine, temperatures will remain well above average in the middle to upper 70s, with a few spots nearing 80 degrees during the heat of the day. More cloudy skies, breezy winds, and scattered showers on Friday with an isolated thundershower possible in the afternoon. As we get into the weekend, rain chances will quickly jump up by Saturday evening as a line of strong to potentially severe storms ignite off to the west near the Texas Panhandle and will eventually get into East Texas, likely around the first half of Sunday. It is still a bit too early to get into specifics, but the usual threat with these set ups is damaging winds and large hail. Tornado threat is low, but quick spin-ups are not off the table, so we ask that everyone remain weather alert and continue to check for more updates to the forecast. As we learn more about this tricky set up, we will continue to update you. More to come!