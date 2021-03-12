Amazon warehouse officially coming to Amarillo early 2022, offering over 500 full-time jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Amarillo EDC announced the new 1-million square foot Amazon warehouse coming to Amarillo early next year.
It will create over 500 new full-time jobs in the community with a starting wage of $15 an hour.
“The 1-million square foot facility will be located at Northeast 24th and Loop 335. Amazons’ investment in our community will be well over $100 million. The Amazon facility will have a $35 million impact economically on our city,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
“You know, the Texas Panhandle and Amarillo is a growing community. We look at population growth, we look at customer demand. We look at whether or not there’s a talented local work force and then really is there support from local and state business leaders. Amarillo really checked off all of those boxes for us. And as it was mentioned, it is right in the middle of the county, its right on I-40 and it’s a great spot for us to grow our fulfillment center network,” said Daniel Martin, operations PR manager for Amazon.
Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship larger customer items like outdoor furniture and workout equipment. They are also hiring for a variety of positions in management, finance, security, HR, information technology and more.
Employees will be offered benefits starting day one which include full vision, medical, dental and 401K options as well.
“Amazon is doing some things for us right now. They’re helping us prove that the Amarillo economy is poised for a strong bounce back from COVID. Our economic activity is at 30-year high and our sales tax revenue for the first two months of 2021 is actually showing record improvements. So, adding Amazon to our community is really an exciting opportunity for the city,” said Eddy Sauer, councilmember Place 3 for the city of Amarillo.
Customer orders will be delivered to places beyond the Texas Panhandle. This facility is a part of the North America Fulfillment Center Network, so customer orders will be distributed across the county. It will serve the greater region around Amarillo and in the Panhandle, but there are definitely opportunities for customer orders to be fulfilled across the U.S.
“Every role that we have at Amazon, we do offer a variety of training mechanisms for our employees to make sure that they’re trained up, they know what they’re doing, they feel safe in their roles and that they have the opportunity to grow their career with Amazon,” said Martin.
Amazon will start hiring about eight weeks before the opening of the new warehouse and will continue to hire in phases after the launch.
We will continue to follow the progress of the new warehouse throughout the year.
