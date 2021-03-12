Amazon warehouse officially coming to Amarillo early 2022, offering over 500 full-time jobs

“You know, the Texas Panhandle and Amarillo is a growing community. We look at population growth, we look at customer demand. We look at whether or not there’s a talented local work force and then really is there support from local and state business leaders. Amarillo really checked off all of those boxes for us. And as it was mentioned, it is right in the middle of the county, its right on I-40 and it’s a great spot for us to grow our fulfillment center network,” said Daniel Martin, operations PR manager for Amazon.