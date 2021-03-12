Athens homeowner believes illegal paint dump is cause of white pond water

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner in Athens recently discovered that his pond had turned milky white.
Cliff Bryan who owns the land in which the natural pond resides discovered this sudden change of color on Wednesday. He believes this is because someone dumped paint further upstream, and it made its way down into his property.
“There is lots of paint that has come into my pond, and it is probably going to ruin it. I don’t see any fish dead,” said Bryan. “I just hope that it will be cleaned up soon.”
Bryan reported his suspicions to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. The case now in the hands of the Henderson County fire marshal.
“Yesterday we responded to a possible illegal dump of paint onto some property. We responded to the incident and the extent is under investigation by my office at this time,” said Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.
Bryan’s pond is now contaminated, posing a problem for the hundreds of ducks and geese that come to his pond to nest and feed, as well as posing a health problem to him.
“We eat the fish out of the pond and I don’t know if we are going to be able to eat them again. I don’t have a clue,” said Bryan.
What Bryan does know is that the paint is spreading further downstream, major concern as the weather starts to change.
“We got rain coming and it will just wash on down and I don’t know exactly where it goes. It goes on down to some other lakes on down here,” said Bryan.
The Henderson County fire marshal did not say whether they suspected a person or persons of dumping the paint, only that the investigation is ongoing. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the game warden are working with the Henderson County fire marshal on the investigation.
