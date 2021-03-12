City of San Augustine’s water restored, strike crews working to check for leaks

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Almost a month after the winter storm, the water is back on in San Augustine. Some residents have seen intermittent water service since the storm.
San Augustine city manager John Camp says things are looking up. Crews are in the process of recharging the water tower to restore it to full capacity.
“We are on our way back to normal levels. The rural water has been working really closely with us and they have been filling their tanks with truck water to stay off of draining our system to fill storage tanks,” Camp said. “As of today, they are back on 100 percent city water and all the valves are open. All the rural customers and the city customers should have water.”
Camp says if anyone is without water, it could be because of leaks or their meters.
“So, the good news is that we have what you would call a strike team in from the State of Texas under what they call a star request,” Camp added.
The strike team from McKinney is providing a trucks and additional crews to help find and repair any leaks.
“That’s a vacuum truck and an impressive array of equipment they sent down to help us, which includes a couple of people just to help look for leaks,” Camp said.
Today, crews were assisting the rural water system tracing lines and looking for leaks on a six-inch water main near MLK street.
Camps says the closer they get to fully restoring pressure, the more damage they may find.
“We’re not going to be surprised at all to see numerous leaks start that were not there before. It hasn’t been recharged to full since we had this happen, so therefore freeze damage is still going to show up,” Camp explained.
About 4,000 people were originally affected in San Augustine.
San Augustine is still under a water boil notice. Residents are asked to continue to conserve water by avoiding washing your cars and washing multiple loads of clothes.
