DETCOG receives $9.09 million for North Newton County Broadband Project

DETCOG receives $9.09 million for North Newton County Broadband Project
By Christian Terry | March 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 12:05 PM

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Council of Goverments (DETCOG) has received $9.09 million for it’s North Newton County Broadband Project.

“This money will help fund the first part of what we hope will be regionwide service to northern Newton County,” said executive director for DETCOG Lonnie Hunt.

Hunt emphasized a contract must first be worked out with the general land office, which could take up to several months. So broadband won’t be coming overnight, but it’ll be one step closer.

DETCOG is still awaiting word on their other grant application.

RELATED: DETCOG waiting anxiously for answers on grant funding to bring broadband internet to Deep East Texas

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.