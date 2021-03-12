DETCOG receives $9.09 million for North Newton County Broadband Project

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Council of Goverments (DETCOG) has received $9.09 million for it’s North Newton County Broadband Project.
“This money will help fund the first part of what we hope will be regionwide service to northern Newton County,” said executive director for DETCOG Lonnie Hunt.
Hunt emphasized a contract must first be worked out with the general land office, which could take up to several months. So broadband won’t be coming overnight, but it’ll be one step closer.
DETCOG is still awaiting word on their other grant application.
