First Alert: Staying warm, windy, and humid until a cold front arrives Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm, southerly winds will lead to daytime highs climbing into the lower 80′s for Friday and Saturday. At the same time, the southerly winds will lead to muggy nights in which our overnight lows will only drop into the middle 60′s, which is nearly twenty-degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
This stretch of mostly cloudy, warm, windy, and humid weather will come to a halt this Sunday when a Pacific storm system brings us a better shot at widespread showers and thunderstorms. We have you down for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the second half of your weekend as a line of rain showers and a few thunderstorms will move through our part of the state.
Needless to say, if you are looking at making any outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday is looking to be the better of the two days at this point.
Rainfall amounts do not look overly impressive, with most areas averaging around a quarter-to-half-an-inch with this Sunday weather maker pushing through.
We will see some drier air and lower humidity come in behind the Pacific cold front on Sunday night. This will lead to some lower humidity and cooler mornings for next week. However, with our surface winds coming in out of the west-southwest, daytime highs will still climb into the middle-to-upper 70′s through the middle of next week.
After a dry Monday, some rain chances will be in play for the middle part of next week, all depending on the timing and placement of another weather maker and cold front setting its sights on the Piney Woods.
Behind the mid-week cold front, it looks to be a bit cooler in the wake of its passage, setting us up for some seasonally cool and pleasant weather for the back half of next week.
