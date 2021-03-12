HOMECOMING: New Alto athletic director returns to alma mater

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto ISD is welcoming home Lance Gamble as their next head football coach and athletic director.
Gamble takes over the vacant spot, following Ricky Meeks’ departure to Center ISD. Gamble comes after serving four years at Lufkin, spending the past two years as the defensive coordinator.
Before that, he was the head coach and athletic director at Beckville for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In his final season at Beckville, Gamble led the team to an 11-2 record with their season ending in the third round of the playoffs.
Gamble attended and played football at Alto under his father, coach Lucky Gamble. The elder coach Gamble coached Alto from 1993 to 2000, leading the school to a 2A state title appearance in 1995 and had only one sub-nine win season.
