NTSB confirms 1 dead from weekend plane crash in Anderson County

NTSB confirms 1 dead from weekend plane crash in Anderson County
Plane Crash graphic (Source: AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 12, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 2:26 PM

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following a Saturday afternoon plane crash in Anderson County.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the fatality Friday afternoon. No other details were available, other than acknowledgement that the plane’s other passenger was seriously injured.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the crash at about 1:49 p.m. Saturday. The single-engine airplane crashed in a field in the 5000 block of FM 1990. A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Beechcraft BE35, crashed four miles southwest of Palestine.

Both passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.