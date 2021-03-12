San Augustine County receives $3.9 million grant, plans to build storm shelter

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine County has received a $3.9 million grant to work on their show barn facility.
County Judge Jeff Boyd says they plan to demolish the building and turn it into a 14,000 square foot shelter to house people during storms.
The shelter will have backup generators, as well as water and electrical systems.
Boyd says the county will be more prepared if a disaster were to happen again.
“For the whole county, it gives us a place to put people. Just during this past winter storm, people were without water and without electricity. We had no place to put them,” Boyd explained. “We had to bunk them with relatives and other places. We will have a place that we can actually go and have a designated place with running water, electricity, and heat in the cold.”
The county has been using the show barn for a COVID-19 vaccination area. Boyd says the new shelter will be an asset to the community because they are currently limited on space.
