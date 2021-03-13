Alto board members address winter storm damage plans

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, Alto ISD held a special meeting to address winter storm damage on their campuses.
Board members approved a payment in the amount of $104,000 to protection services for damage clean up, labor, and restoration services.
Board member Lee Pearman says the majority of the damage was in the middle school.
“During the ice storm that we had a few weeks ago, the district incurred some busted pipes which caused some flood damage inside of the buildings,” Pearman said. “That is just getting the buildings back in order. Then, we will be filing on our insurance to get a lot of that money reimbursed.”
It has been about two years since the tornado came through the city of Alto.
Lee says they have recently poured foundation for the new high school. Once the district gets things rebuilt, each campus will have their own gyms.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.